Oklahoma Election Board sending out voter address confirmation notices

KOSU | By Abigail Siatkowski
Published April 29, 2025 at 4:59 AM CDT
The entrance to the Oklahoma State Election Board Office inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Graycen Wheeler
/
KOSU
The entrance to the Oklahoma State Election Board Office inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.

Some Oklahoma voters will receive requests to confirm their address from the Oklahoma State Election Board in the coming weeks.

Address confirmation notices are part of Oklahoma’s routine process to ensure voter registration rolls are updated. They’re required by law to be sent to certain voters every two years.

Voters who receive the notices include those who have not voted or updated their registration through the past two general election cycles, as well as those whom the State Election Board has reason to believe may have duplicate registrations. Others who meet the criteria as defined by state law include those who have had first-class mail returned as “undeliverable.”

Voters who receive a notice should update or confirm their address within 60 days. A failure to respond will result in an “inactive” designation, meaning voters’ names will be removed from voter registration rolls after the 2028 general election, unless they vote before then.

The election board recommends responding online via the voter portal, but will also accept responses by mail. Online responses will be received through the end of the year. After that, voters can contact their county election board to determine how to respond.

Tags
Local News State Election Boardvoting
Abigail Siatkowski
Abigail Siatkowski is KOSU’s digital producer. She joined the newsroom in August 2024.
See stories by Abigail Siatkowski
