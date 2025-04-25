OSU seeks $295 million appropriation for College of Veterinary Medicine

Oklahoma State University is requesting a $295 million appropriation from lawmakers to support its College of Veterinary Medicine in maintaining accreditation in the long term and recruiting faculty and students.

The university is seeking the appropriation for a new animal teaching hospital and student scholarships. This comes after the university was placed on probationary accreditation in September and was recently removed from that list.

At an Oklahoma Senate Appropriations Committee meeting earlier this month, Jim Hess, OSU’s interim university president, said the hospital is over 40 years old and has reached the end of its useful life. Hess said that a few years ago, there was a decrease in appropriations to the college due to a state revenue shortfall.

“And we have a great opportunity before us to recapitalize the Animal Teaching Hospital and restore the College of Veterinary Medicine to its former standing among all of the colleges of veterinary medicine in the country,” Hess said.

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) placed the college on probationary accreditation, citing deficiencies in areas such as physical facilities, equipment and clinical resources, according to a notice from the association. However, the college was recently removed from the list for the remainder of the accreditation cycle, and the university must address areas of concern by Dec.15.

The legislature appropriated $79 million in 2023 and Hess said about $78.2 million of the funds “are still intact.” He said it would be spent on infrastructure like plumbing and not on updating the inside of the building.

If OSU gets the full $295 million in funds this year, that $78.2 million would be tacked on to that amount.

There are about 30 colleges of veterinary medicine in the country, and he said recruitment for faculty is competitive. Hess said attracting faculty, getting more referrals and providing a good teaching environment for students is tied to having the right facility.

He emphasized the long-term accreditation of OSU’s vet school is reliant on getting a new facility.

There is a shortage of large-animal veterinarians , and Hess said they play a big part in supporting the agricultural economy. The college admits approximately 106 students annually, with 58 in-state students and 48 out-of-state students, according to the university . Hess said he would like to increase the number of in-state students to place more veterinarians in rural Oklahoma.

Hess said the college used to be ranked among the top three in the nation, but that was some time ago.

“And in order for us to regain that standing — and we really need to be in the top three, four institutions in the United States — without this funding, we will never be. We will always be in the bottom three or four,” Hess said. “That is not something the university desires. Certainly, not something you all desire.”

In 2024, 94% of graduates passed the North American Veterinary Licensing Examination, according to the university.

Without the funds, he said the university will not be able to recruit needed faculty, practicing rural vets will not be able to refer to an entity, and recruiting students will be harder because of the lack of facilities to train them.

“To be very blunt. OSU is not interested in running a mediocre college of veterinary medicine,” Hess said.

All of this comes on the heels of changes at the university. Former OSU President Kayse Shrum resigned in February . One month later, a university audit revealed that approximately $41 million in state-appropriated funds had been improperly distributed over a two-and-a-half-year period.

