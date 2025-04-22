Trump orders end to federal funding for public media. Here's what that means for KOSU

Public media is under threat.

The White House has issued an executive order commanding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to "cease federal funding for NPR and PBS.”

The order tells CPB’s board to stop all federal funding allowable by law and to no longer provide money to public radio and television stations in the future.

NPR is pushing back , and so is CPB, but this move would have a significant negative impact on the hundreds of local public radio and television stations nationwide.

We have already received dozens of calls and emails with questions and concerns about how a loss of federal funding would affect KOSU. So we thought we’d do what we do best: explain what this means and how it would impact the station. Here are answers to some frequently asked questions.

What does the May 1 Executive Order do?

The order targets federal dollars only. Private donations, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships and member support continue to be the foundation of KOSU's near and long-term sustainability.

It leaves public media's overall congressional appropriation unchanged, at least for now. How federal funds are reallocated after removing NPR and PBS is not yet defined. Still, it will have a significant impact on KOSU and all local public media organizations that rely on these national-to-local partnerships to provide some content.

How much of KOSU’s budget comes from the federal government and CPB?

Approximately 11% of KOSU’s budget is funded by CPB this year. That’s roughly $300,000, a significant amount of funding that would be difficult to replace.

Why is KOSU important?

KOSU is a paywall-free news source for Oklahomans, by Oklahomans. The highly impactful news produced by KOSU reporters is available across digital platforms and over the air.

In addition to carrying news from NPR, KOSU has a local news editorial staff of 15 professional journalists who cover a range of topics, including state government, Indigenous affairs, health and more . It is one of the largest nonprofit newsrooms in the state of Oklahoma and brought you more than 1,000 Oklahoma stories last year alone.

The most recent illustration of KOSU’s service impact is through an example of how we covered the wildfires that ravaged Oklahoma in mid-March . As the fires spread, KOSU issued 71 fire and evacuation notices for 11 counties live on-air. We also carried breaking news coverage simulcast from local meteorologists throughout the event and provided frequent updates online.

Over the following days, we documented recovery efforts for a national audience through our partnership with NPR. We continued to cover policy fallout as the governor moved to reshape the state’s forestry service .

What would happen if KOSU lost this funding?

The loss would not cause the station to go away, but it would drastically cripple KOSU’s ability to provide essential services, including Oklahoma news and emergency alerts for rural Oklahoma.

Fundraising would also be necessary to close a budgetary gap that, if left unfilled, would undoubtedly result in a loss of services or programming.

What is KOSU doing to prepare?

This is not unexpected. At KOSU and throughout the public media system, we have been aware that something like this might happen and have been preparing for it.

The station is actively seeking additional sources of funding. Individuals can also help close that gap by starting a monthly membership or increasing your existing donation .

What can I do to help?

The most effective thing an individual can do is donate to KOSU, or increase your existing donation .

Calling or emailing your congressional representative and U.S. Senators is highly impactful. It takes just a few moments. Here is a sample phone script and sample email copy for your convenience. Contact information for Oklahoma’s Congressional delegation is available here .

Still have questions?

Don't hesitate to reach out to us at [email protected] .

Thank you.