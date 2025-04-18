Oklahoma City to commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the Murrah Bombing

The milestone will be marked with a speech from former President Bill Clinton, remarks from community members and 168 moments of silence — one for each person killed in the bombing.

Those events will take place Saturday morning at 8 o’clock inside First Church, across the street from the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum.

Mayor David Holt told News 9 earlier this week that after three decades, the way the city remembers the bombing is evolving.

“You kind of think of every one of these anniversaries on two levels,” Holt said. “One is to honor those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever. But also to share lessons of the event forward with people who maybe weren't even alive, and that's a growing number of people every day.”

This anniversary comes amid a time of increasing political hostility and violence. The OKC Memorial has long aimed to educate people on the dangers of division and hate.