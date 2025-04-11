© 2025 KOSU
Real ID deadline set for May 7 as Service Oklahoma opens more appointments

KOSU | By Abigail Siatkowski,
Luisa Clausen
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:30 AM CDT
A Service Oklahoma sign
Service Oklahoma
/
Website
Real IDs can be obtained via Service Oklahoma. Airline passengers will need a Real ID to board domestic flights starting May 7.

Airline passengers will need a Real ID to board domestic flights starting May 7.

Real ID is a federal program establishing enhanced security measures for obtaining identification. It was established in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, but faced setbacks in implementation.

Oklahoma began issuing Real IDs in 2020, but some Oklahomans still use standard licenses. The agency says they’ve issued more than 2 million Real IDs. To upgrade, residents need documents verifying their identity, Social Security number and Oklahoma residency.

Real IDs have a star in the upper right corner to distinguish them from standard IDs.

To help Oklahomans who still need a Real ID, Service Oklahoma is expanding appointment hours at select locations, now offering Monday and Wednesday evenings, plus Saturdays.

Officials say residents should start the process early to avoid last-minute delays, as appointments are expected to fill up closer to the deadline. Without the upgrade, travelers will need a valid passport for domestic flights.

To make an appointment for a Real ID, visit the Service Oklahoma website.

Abigail Siatkowski
Abigail Siatkowski is KOSU’s digital producer. She joined the newsroom in August 2024.
Luisa Clausen
Luisa Clausen is KOSU's news intern. Born and raised in Curitiba, Brazil, she taught herself English at 13, and first came to the United States as an exchange student in 2019. Clausen is a senior, studying multimedia journalism at Oklahoma State University.
