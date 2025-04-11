Real ID deadline set for May 7 as Service Oklahoma opens more appointments

Airline passengers will need a Real ID to board domestic flights starting May 7.

Real ID is a federal program establishing enhanced security measures for obtaining identification. It was established in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, but faced setbacks in implementation.

Oklahoma began issuing Real IDs in 2020, but some Oklahomans still use standard licenses. The agency says they’ve issued more than 2 million Real IDs. To upgrade, residents need documents verifying their identity, Social Security number and Oklahoma residency.

Real IDs have a star in the upper right corner to distinguish them from standard IDs.

To help Oklahomans who still need a Real ID, Service Oklahoma is expanding appointment hours at select locations , now offering Monday and Wednesday evenings, plus Saturdays.

Officials say residents should start the process early to avoid last-minute delays, as appointments are expected to fill up closer to the deadline. Without the upgrade, travelers will need a valid passport for domestic flights.