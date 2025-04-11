Lawmakers say Oklahoma storm chasing license measure on pause for now

But amid concerns from law enforcement officials and misunderstandings about the bill’s purposes from the public, its authors have put it on pause.

House Bill 2426 would create a special, optional license for people who track severe weather for news stations or research institutions. Weather trackers with the license would still need to yield to emergency vehicles, but they’d also get flashing roof lights and take priority over other motorists.

"Oklahoma is known for our severe weather, and our media meteorologists and storm trackers have been on the cutting edge of innovation in the collection and delivery of vital lifesaving information,” bill co-author Sen. Mark Mann, D-OKC, said in a statement. “We have also seen a rise in storm-related traffic and congestion, which has resulted in delays in the ability of those media outlets to deliver that information and our first responders to quickly respond.”

The measure received bipartisan support. It also drew criticism from people who interpreted it as hampering storm trackers, although the bill doesn’t include any restrictions for chasers who don’t qualify for the license.

A version passed the House with 53 yeas and 45 nays — a relatively narrow margin. But it won’t head to the Senate immediately.

Instead, Mann and co-author Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, will hold an interim study this fall to gather more input from law enforcement and public safety officials.

"Many people have concerns on all sides of this issue," Fetgatter said in a statement. "I would encourage them to sit down together to work out reasonable solutions. In the meantime, it's worthy that we keep this bill alive as we dig deeper into the details surrounding storm chasing in our state.”

The legislature can consider the bill again next spring.