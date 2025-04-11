Diversion program for Oklahoma County mothers celebrates 7 new graduates

Melinda Thornhill said her time at ReMerge has given her “a new life.”

Thornhill was one of seven women to graduate from Oklahoma County’s pre-trial diversion program Thursday. She and the other graduates walked across the stage in front of a crowd of tearful friends, family and community members.

Getting here, she said, wasn’t easy.

On stage, Thornhill recounted some of the moments that led her to the Oklahoma County jail. She said she grew up without her parents and survived an abusive relationship that seemed impossible to escape, despite calling Child Protective Services and going to the police for help.

It was in jail where Thornhill first got connected to ReMerge. The nonprofit serves high-risk, high-needs mothers facing non-violent felony offenses in Oklahoma County. Women can avoid prison time by participating in an intensive drug treatment, education and employment program.

Sierra Pfefier / KOSU Thornhill's family encircles her in a group hug before she walks on stage.

Each participant receives an individualized plan to address their specific needs. Designed to remove barriers and improve chances of long-term recovery and success, ReMerge aims to “break the cycle” of incarceration, according to CEO Erin Engelke.

“If we don’t serve the moms of our community, our whole future generations are impacted,” Engelke said. “We are challenging people’s perceptions about what incarceration and the criminal justice system looks like.”

Since it launched in 2011, ReMerge has seen 214 women graduate. Collectively, those women are mothers to 535 children.

Adding up the cost of incarceration, lost wages and the price of foster care, ReMerge estimates serving the seven women who graduated this week alone saved $1.3 million. In total, the program reports it has saved the state more than $53 million.

During the celebration, parents, children and past and future graduates dabbed tissues under their eyes, pausing only to cheer loudly when someone new took the stage.

Tricia Everest, a founding chair of ReMerge and state Secretary of Public Safety, said every graduating class chooses a word to represent their journey. This year, the word is "metamorphosis."

“As you step into this next chapter,” Everest said to the graduates, “know that you are fully equipped with the knowledge, tools and support to build the future that you so deserve.”