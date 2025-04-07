Tulsa's 'Traffic Henge' is becoming a workzone again

Construction is underway Monday on Tulsa’s I-44 and U.S. 75 interchange, known locally as "Traffic Henge" or "Tulsa Stonehenge," as crews begin a $252 million project to complete the long-delayed plan.

The westbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound U.S. 75 is now closed for the project's duration. Drivers are detouring via eastbound I-244 to northbound U.S. 75. Nightly lane closures are scheduled for U.S. 75 between 41st and 61st streets through April 18. Skelly Drive will close Tuesday between Union and Olympia avenues until early June.

The interchange earned its nickname from the row of empty bridge piers left behind after an earlier construction phase, which was completed in early 2023. Those piers, built during the $90 million Phase 1 project, were constructed in advance to save time and reduce traffic disruptions once funding became available for the remaining phases.

The current project combines three phases into one, making it the most expensive contract in state transportation history. Plans include widening U.S. 75 between 71st and 41st streets, replacing the 61st Street interchange, adding new frontage roads, and connecting 51st Street under U.S. 75. A pedestrian bridge will also be built over the railroad near Elwood Avenue.

The contract was awarded last fall to Manhattan Road and Bridge, with completion expected by summer 2028. With more than three years of construction ahead, drivers are urged to use caution and prepare for ongoing lane closures and detours.