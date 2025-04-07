OKC goes all-in for 2028 Olympics with $34 million promise

Oklahoma City confirmed last month it will host canoe slalom and softball for the 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Host city, Los Angeles, doesn’t have existing facilities for those events.

Now, City Council is going all-in. If the city doesn’t stage those events, it (or its financial partners, which include the Greater OKC Chamber) will have to pay Olympic planning organization LA28 more than $34 million.

“That is not a check we ever expect to write, but it is an amount of money we will have to set aside to back up our word,” Mayor David Holt said.

The resolution promises the Olympic venues will comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and city officials will prioritize anti-discrimination and sustainability practices. Oklahoma City will provide services like security, emergency services, transit and sanitation for the events.

The city has some time to get everything lined up — the LA Olympics will kick off on Jul. 14, 2028.