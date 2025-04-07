Letter to RFK Jr. voices continued tribal concern about HHS restructuring

The Indigenous-led National Indian Health Board expressed concern in a letter to Secretary Kennedy , stating layoffs and budget cuts to agencies listed for reorganization could unintentionally harm tribes.

“These agencies manage several Tribal set-aside programs and further programs which Tribal health programs participate in, including Tribal Opioid Response Grants, Title VI Grants for Services for Native Americans, and the National Health Service Corps’ Tribal set-aside,” the letter reads. “While these programs have a minimal fiscal impact on the federal government, they are critical lifelines for addressing chronic health conditions that disproportionately harm Indian Country.”

The letter cites departments already rescinding grants and laying off departments that serve tribes under these cuts, such as the CDC, NIH and SAMHSA.

In a February interview with KOSU, Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes Governor Reggie Wassana said he believes cuts like the ones laid out by Kennedy and the Trump administration are done without much thought.

“It's just numbers. I don't think they really care as to who it is or how they're living, or the small communities they provide for,” he said. “It’s just a numbers game.”

He said cuts to care programs could trickle down in unexpected ways.

“A lot of our people are amputees due to diabetes and heart issues, which incurs a lot of extra expenses. If we cut back on the care then a lot more people may become amputees,” he said. “Because there's not that service that could be given to prevent people from being amputees or prevent diabetes from running rampant across Indian Country. When you take away those services, it becomes a little bit more difficult to maintain good health.”

In the letter, the national board calls for consultation and discussion with the tribes as the HHS reorganizes to prevent further harm and to fulfill the U.S.’s treaty obligations to the tribe.

“Although Tribes agree with finding efficiency within HHS, reorganization must adhere to the trust and treaty obligations owed to Tribes and their citizens,” it reads. “We request a Tribal Consultation to discuss the Tribal implications and HHS Tribal health programs that are vital to our communities.”