Mike Mazzei launches bid for governor, vows education reform and tax cuts

Mazzei outlined a conservative platform rooted in fiscal discipline, classroom reform and public safety. Mazzei, a Republican and Tulsa-based businessman, delivered a speech at the Five Oaks Lodge in Jenks to a crowd of supporters, family and conservative leaders, including U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen, who formally endorsed his candidacy

“I believe Oklahoma is more than just a place,” Mazzei said. “It’s a state of mind, and it’s worth fighting for.”

Mazzei represented the area around Bixby in the Oklahoma Senate for 12 years before hitting his term limit in 2016. Known for his fiscal policy background, Mazzei chaired the Senate Finance Committee for a decade and played a role in pension reform, tax cuts and the creation of the state’s first billion-dollar savings reserve. He later served as Secretary of Budget during Gov. Kevin Stitt’s first year in office.

At Thursday’s event, Mazzei detailed his political and personal journey, including a decade-long recovery from a debilitating back injury. He credited his Christian faith, family and perseverance for helping him stay engaged in public service and build a successful wealth management firm.

Mazzei’s platform centers on overhauling Oklahoma’s public education system. He pledged to appoint a statewide literacy director, to dedicate up to $150 million toward phonics-based reading programs, and to reverse what he called a shift toward “woke ideology” in classrooms.

“Their anti-Oklahoma world is a bizarre place where God is chiseled from our monuments, American history is erased from the classroom, pronouns replaced your name, speech codes replace free speech and the American flag is banned,” Mazzei said. “How about we get schools focused on what they're supposed to do and instead give our kids a world-class education?”

Mazzei said he would work on a multi-phase plan to eliminate the state income tax, reduce government spending and boost job creation by prioritizing Oklahoma-based businesses. Mazzei criticized DEI initiatives, foreign land ownership—particularly by Chinese companies—and what he sees as lax enforcement of immigration laws and criminal justice policy.

“Oklahoma land belongs to Americans, not to Chinese communists,” Mazzei said. “We will prosecute criminals, deport illegal immigrants and give law enforcement the resources they need.”

Mazzei’s campaign leans heavily on conservative values, religious conviction and a promise of government efficiency.

He said Oklahoma’s current tax code is “a giant octopus” that he believes punishes work, spending and investment. Mazzei reiterated his three-phase plan to eliminate the state income tax, beginning with simplifying the tax structure and reducing rates from 4.75% to 3.25%.

He said he will support Oklahoma-based small businesses over large out-of-state corporations, proposing a plan to partner with 10,000 in-state businesses to each grow by five jobs.

“We can make Oklahoma a world-class destination,” Mazzei said. “But we have to get back to the basics: great schools, good jobs and safe communities.”

Supporters at the event included his wife, Noel, two of their five children and longtime colleagues who spoke on Mazzei’s policy expertise and personal integrity. Brecheen said Mazzei has the credibility and discipline to follow through on reforms that others only campaign on.

“He’s not just conservative in word, but in deed,” Brecheen said. “Mike has the experience, endurance and plan to lead. Mike is your guy.”

Mazzei joins a growing field of candidates for the 2026 gubernatorial race. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced his candidacy earlier this year, emphasizing his legal experience and efforts to combat illegal marijuana operations. Former House Speaker Charles McCall has also entered the race, bringing his legislative leadership experience to the forefront.

More candidates are expected to join the race ahead of the primary next spring.