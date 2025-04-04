Here are Oklahoma’s 5 James Beard Award finalists

Four chefs and one institution from Oklahoma are one step closer to a taste of glory.

The James Beard Awards honor people and restaurants that contribute to American food culture. Receiving a prize from the organization is one of the culinary world’s highest honors — and some Oklahomans could do just that.

The James Beard Awards announced its final list of nominees Wednesday, after publishing semifinalists in January. The finalists include four Oklahoma chefs and one Oklahoma restaurant.

The winners will be announced on June 16.

Outstanding Chef

Lisa Becklund , chef and co-owner at FarmBar in Tulsa, is up for this prize. FarmBar focuses on what it calls agricultural cuisine.

Outstanding Restaurant

Oklahoma City’s Nonesuch — known for its tasting menus — is up for this award. Last year, Denver-based Id Est Hospitality, known for its Michelin Stars and James Beard awards, purchased the institution.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker

Cat Cox of Country Bird Bakery in Tulsa is up for the top baker prize. The bakery specializes in bread and pastries made with locally sourced grains and recently got a shoutout from The New York Times as a top bakery in the country.

Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)

A list of five Oklahoma semifinalists was whittled down to two for the regional best chef honors:

