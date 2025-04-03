100 years of waving in the Oklahoma wind: Historical society celebrates flag birthday

Oklahoma’s state flag celebrated its 100th birthday on Wednesday.

To commemorate the centennial, the Oklahoma Historical Society brought together speakers and flag enthusiasts at its headquarters.

Oklahoma City University choir members performed the state song — “Oklahoma!” from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical of the same name — and attendees were served slices from a cake with the flag printed on it.

The state flag was first adopted on April 2, 1925, after artist Louise Fluke won a contest hosted by the Oklahoma Society Daughters of the American Revolution. It features an Osage shield made from buffalo hide against a bright blue background.

Fluke based her design on a shield stored in the historical society’s offices, which at the time, were located in the basement of the Capitol. It belonged to Osage Chief Black Dog II, whose village was located at present-day Claremore, Oklahoma.

“Knowing nothing about state flags and unable to find more than four or five black and white drawings at the Carnegie library in my attempt at research, I took a small sketch book and went several times to the state capitol,” Fluke said in a documentary shown at the celebration.

Fluke also drew inspiration from a Choctaw regimental flag that similarly had a shield at the center of its design.

Trait Thompson, the Executive Director of the Historical Society, said the flag’s imagery represents the shared heritage between tribes and non-natives in the state.

“If we’re going to have a prosperous people, a prosperous state, we can’t see ourselves as ‘us’ and ‘them,’” Thompson said.

Abigail Siatkowski / KOSU Executive Director of the Oklahoma Historical Society Trait Thompson shows off his Oklahoma state flag socks.

An olive branch and calumet lay on top of the shield, representing peace.

Before Fluke’s flag became official a century ago, another design held the position. In 1911, the state adopted a red flag with a white star in the middle, emblazoned with the number 46 to convey Oklahoma’s status as the 46th state to enter the Union.

The banner eventually fell out of favor in the 1920s because of the growing association between the color red and communism, as a Red Scare captured the nation in the aftermath of World War I. It is still part of the state zeitgeist, though, as it's featured on Oklahoma’s standard license plate , which was introduced last year.

Since then, the only change to the flag was in 1941, when the word “Oklahoma” was added beneath the shield design.

Many attendees of Wednesday’s event were members of Oklahoma chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and identified themselves as “Fluke fans.”

Sue Allen, honorary state regent of the Oklahoma Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, said she hopes the flag remains a part of state iconography for the rest of history.

“It’s just like the American flag, we should respect it and respect our own flag,” she said.