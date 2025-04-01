'Number 446': how one special buffalo serves as a testimony to Cheyenne and Arapaho resilience

Ralphy Tallbear and Randy Hawk wave to a very special buffalo making a beeline for their feed truck near Concho.

“Here he is, right here,” Tallbear cheers, raising a feed bucket. “Hey buddy!”

Hawk is the buffalo program manager and Tallbear is part of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribe’s Farm and Ranch program, which operates and manages the land and animals under the tribe’s stewardship. The buffalo, Keifer, is part of the herd they care for.

“He comes up to the cubes, he likes to eat out of your hand,” Tallbear says. “We usually get a bucket for him and fill it up and shake it. He'll come up and eat. We always have a Kiefer bucket.”

Tagged with the number 446 on his ear, Keifer is five years old. He enjoys special treats, getting pets and taking bites from the caretakers’ sandwiches.

“He’s ornery,” Tallbear said, wrestling with the gentle giant clambering for the grains in his bucket. “He’s a rebellious teenager.”

On some days, the young buffalo even follows his caretakers around while they work.

“He’ll hang out with us for a couple days, and then sometimes he'll just stay with the herd and look at you like, nah,” Hawk says. “You know, it's pretty cool.”

He explains Keifer wasn’t always this spoiled.

“He was abandoned,” he says. “He was just a little red calf sitting outside by himself. So I grabbed him—and it was on a weekend—so I called my wife and told her, ‘go get some baby bottles’.”

Keifer would move into Hawk’s son’s room for the weekend and later to the back of the ranch’s shop, where firefighters and staff members could care for him. When he turned two and grew too big for his pen, he joined the main herd to learn to socialize.

“He did have a girlfriend for a while. At the end of summer, we went looking for him, and he was licking on another female and staying right by her—I don't know if it lasted,” Tallbear says, hand feeding him. “He's growing up. First love, puppy love or maybe calf love… What would you call it? Yearling love.”

He insists Keifer isn’t just the special pet of the Cheyenne and Arapaho herd. He’s a symbol of immense dedication and cultural revitalization.

“He kind of bridges the gap between the herd and the human.”



A long–term sustained effort

The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes boast a current head of around 180 buffalo on 2,000 acres. In 1980, the tribe started the herd with 29 bulls and cows. Since then, the size of the herd has fluctuated as the ranchers learned through trial and error what works best for the animals and land.

“We're trying to get our pastures down to about one head per 20 acres, so we can let the pasture heal itself and regenerate,” Hawk says. “At one time we had 800 head, and two years ago we had 600. Last year was 300, so we want to keep it down to about 150-ish, somewhere around there.”

A few buffalo grazing around the feed truck have white marks on their eyes. Tallbear explains these are scars from a widespread pink-eye infection when the herd was too large. According to him, when the herd was too big, the land suffered, and so did the buffalo.

“(Their size) was decimating our pasture lands, because it was overgrazed. On top of that, their feces…it was adding to the parasite (infections),” he says. “So we had to downsize.”

Katie Hallum / KOSU

Through the caretaker’s hard work and tribal support, the land and the animals healed.

“Whenever it started looking really bad, (the tribe) started seeing the need, and we started explaining the need to them, and they understood,” he says. “So then we got the support, and that's what took it to that level, to where we could get the things we needed to help these bison. Now that we have it, the effort is showing in our herd.”

That effort has culminated in a future expansion of the herds in other towns situated on Cheyenne and Arapaho land.

“We've got a place in Colony. It's another 2,300 acres and it's about 45 minutes from here. And then we have another place in Canton. It's another 2,300 acres,” Hawk says. “We're actually working at Colony right now, we're trying to put up some fence and move them over slowly.”

Now, healthy and flourishing, the bison yield meat to the tribe’s elders, veterans and cultural ceremonies.

According to Tallbear, the herd’s current success is a great accomplishment, but there’s always room for growth.

“We did a lot of wrong before, we did a lot of right,” he says. “We know now, but we only know some. We know a little bit. We don't know it all.”

Hawk says he hopes it’s enough for the future generations.

“Hopefully somebody else will pick it back up, and we just keep getting stronger,” he says. “Stronger genes, stronger buffalo, stronger cultural connection.”

Katie Hallum / KOSU

A testimony to culture

Hawk, Tallbear and the herd’s other caretakers are a testament to their devotion to Cheyenne and Arapaho traditions.

Tallbear says he’s a welder by trade and has worked other jobs before. He insists his heart knows he belongs here.

“The feeling that I get taking care of these animals is something I can't explain,” he says. “It's really very rewarding. It's that connection that we have with these animals. You know, the connection that our ancestors had with them. Our belief system is based on this culture with these bison.”

He said that connection drives him.

“They took care of us. So now I see it as, we should take care of them,” he says. “They took care of my grandparents. They took care of our ancestors. So we should owe it to them that we take care of them.”

Katie Hallum / KOSU Kiefer eats feed cubes out of Tallbear's hands on the back of a flatbed pickup.

Hawk says their work and dedication to keep the herd safe and healthy is part of paying respect to his tribe, who once survived on the animals.

“We pay homage to them, and we want to take as best care of them as we can. We always think about our ancestors and the type of people they were, and how important these things are to us,” he says. “It's 2025 now, and we got hurt, but buffalo is back to our everyday life now. We're hanging on to our culture and everything, handing it down, and this is a big part of it. We're blessed to have them.”

Tallbear counts Keifer in that sentiment, too.

“I’m grateful that Randy took him home that weekend to feed him, you know, because he is a blessing… Keifer is a blessing,” he says, rubbing his snout. “He brings an awareness to our herd.”

As feeding time comes to a close, Hawk and Tallbear load up in their trucks, waving goodbye to Keifer. The friendly buffalo, earmarked number 446, a living testament to traditional Indigenous culture.