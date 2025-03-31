Stillwater voters to decide on $8.75M bond for new animal shelter

“Before I even started volunteering here regularly, this place needed a new facility,” Munoz said. “Not an update, not a facelift — a new building from the ground up.”

For Munoz, the shelter’s limitations are impossible to ignore: crowded kennels, poor ventilation and sweltering storage rooms with no air conditioning. Overflow animals are housed in a garage, and the medical room doubles as office space. Due to unreliable Wi-Fi, staff still track animals using paper records and a whiteboard.

Now, Stillwater residents will decide whether to fund a more modern facility through an $8.75 million bond proposal. The election will happen on Tuesday, April 1.

Luisa Clausen A dog at the Stillwater Animal Welfare Building. On April 1, Stillwater residents will vote on whether to fund a more modern facility through an $8.75 million bond proposal.

Rachel Wasserman, Stillwater’s Animal Welfare supervisor, said the current building no longer meets the city’s needs and cannot expand due to its proximity to a floodplain.

“Our town continues to grow, and we stay the same,” Wasserman said. “We’re just really hoping people realize we need this. It’s not a want, it’s a need.”

Wasserman and her four staff members work to turn less into more. They divide responsibilities among themselves, cleaning kennels, administering medications, assisting with adoptions and speaking with residents surrendering animals. Each day begins with a look at the whiteboard in Wasserman’s office, where a hand-drawn diagram of the kennels lists the names and locations of every dog in the facility.

“We're not all the way in the 21st century,” Wasserman said. “I can't be too upset or too sad, or give up if we get a no on the vote. Because at the end of the day, who's going to take care of these animals and advocate for them?”

If voters approve the bond, overcrowding would no longer be an issue. The new facility is expected to include 47 kennels and 42 catteries, nearly doubling the shelter’s current capacity.

The proposed facility would be built on city-owned land near Stillwater Regional Airport and Sanborn Lake. At approximately 12,000 square feet, it would triple the space of the current building. Plans include dedicated areas for animal intake and isolation, improved storage, indoor and outdoor kennel space, adoption rooms and improved HVAC and drainage systems.

City officials estimate the project would raise property taxes for the next 15 years by about $60 annually for a $240,000 home. The bond would fund construction, architectural and engineering services, as well as equipment and furnishings.

Stillwater City Councilor Christie Hawkins said the city has worked to present voters with a clear, financially responsible plan. She referenced the successful 2022 bond to build a new fire station as evidence of the city’s ability to deliver on infrastructure projects.

“We don’t bond often,” Hawkins said, echoing Wasserman. “But this is a need, not a want.”

Candy Staring, Stillwater engineering director, said site selection was based on land availability, proximity to utilities and ease of access for both staff and the public. Staring said the complete design should be ready in early 2026. Construction could finish by the end of 2027 or early into 2028 if voters approve the measure.

Staring said the city and its contractors, Barrett L. Williamson Architects and Animal Arts, worked with Wasserman to understand what needed to be implemented in the project.

“They did like a paper doll exercise, where Animal Arts and Barrett Williamson had their screen open, and they moved things around like puzzle pieces until Rachel (Wasserman) got it,” Staring said. “They're all more excited about this layout because of its functionality, the position of storage and medical and all the little pieces and parts.”

City records show the shelter took in more than 1,580 animals in 2023. While the shelter continues to maintain a low euthanasia rate, Wasserman said that success depends on volunteers, partnerships with rescue organizations and creative problem-solving within tight physical constraints.

Wasserman said she hopes residents will visit the facility before casting their vote.

“We just want space for these animals — appropriate space, clean space,” Wasserman said. “For the team, for the volunteers and also for the residents of Stillwater when they come in, we want it to be a welcoming place where they want to adopt an animal.”

For information about polling locations and sample ballots, visit Stillwater's website.