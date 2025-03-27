Oklahoma City announces first direct international flight in decades

Almost 45,000 people travel from Oklahoma City to Mexico annually on American Airlines flights alone.

This winter, for the first time in decades, those travelers will have the option of a direct flight.

Oklahoma City last had a “direct” international flight in the late 80s or early 90s, according to OKC Will Rodgers International Airport spokesperson Stacey Hamm. Hamm said the flight was also to Mexico, but travelers had to stop in San Antonio on their way back to go through U.S. customs.

Mayor David Holt said the airport’s announcement marks a historic moment for the city.

“This milestone is a testament to our city’s renaissance, as well as a reflection of our willingness to invest in ourselves,” Holt said in a press release.

The new nonstop flight will start service early November, running every week on Saturday through April 4, 2026.

In 2021, the airport added a gate and boarding bridge to accommodate international flights, but Hamm said planning for a direct international flight has been ongoing for closer to a decade. Efforts have been a collaboration between the Oklahoma City Chamber, city officials and the Oklahoma Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics.

The airport’s first-ever Federal Inspection Station, allowing for a direct international flight, will be staffed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Hamm said she hopes the partnership with American Airlines will help the airport expand its international market, potentially adding more direct flights to vacation destinations like Monterrey and Guadalajara as soon as next year.

“We have enough people to support it,” Hamm said. “Then, other airlines will start to look at Oklahoma City, and that will start opening up the international market more for us to fly, maybe over to Europe, to Canada, to other international destinations.”

Tickets to fly to Cancun, Mexico will go on sale starting March 31.