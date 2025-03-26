© 2025 KOSU
Oklahoma Senate unanimously passes 'Jail Standards Act'

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:10 AM CDT
The Jail Standards Act cleared the Oklahoma Senate in a unanimous vote Monday. Legislators say the bill will establish clear minimum requirements for the state’s county detention and lockup facilities.

Included in 43-page Senate Bill 595 are provisions mandating adequate jail security, basic sanitary conditions and consistent admission and release procedures. The bill also says there must be “sufficient” staff to perform jail functions, including the proper supervision of detainees.

Bill author Darrell Weaver, R-Moore, said the bill will give Oklahoma’s 77 counties “some level of standards” within their jails. Weaver said it was developed in coordination with the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association and the state Department of Health.

Under the measure, all jails are subject to an inspection by the Department of Health at least once a year.

A county, municipality or public trust that operates a jail can request a temporary waiver, but must provide justification of undue hardship caused by a natural or man-made disaster.

The bill also requires the Department of Health to review and approve jail construction and remodeling plans.

Next, the Jail Standards Act will go to the House of Representatives for consideration. If passed, the measure will go into effect immediately.

Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU.
