The world's largest stocker and feeder cattle market is in Oklahoma City. Now, it's for sale

The Oklahoma National Stockyards are the largest stocker and feeder cattle market in the world , and they’re now up for sale.

Livestock became Oklahoma City’s first major industry when the stockyards and meat packing plants opened in 1910 . Now, more than a century later, the corporation and everything underneath it are on the market with an asking price of $27,000,000.

The 102-acre property near downtown includes ancillary land, commercial buildings, and the historic Exchange Pharmacy, the oldest continually operating pharmacy in the state. Brad Rice, vice president of investments sales with real estate company Newmark Robinson Park, said the stockyards have been Oklahoma-owned since inception and management would like to see them stay that way.

“We are getting tons of interest, and most of our efforts are really talking to people in Oklahoma, which is where we want new ownership to land,” Rice said.

Rice said the listing was made in October, and there have been offers, but they are letting things settle to vet potential buyers. He said most interest has been from investors who want to keep the stockyards intact.

“So far, everyone, though, has seemed to have interest in keeping the stockyard operations intact, which is great. That’s one of the goals,” Rice said.

He said those investors might also want to develop the land around it, but what will happen to the area is still being determined.

Since its founding, millions of cattle have gone through the stockyards, and businesses have sprouted up in nearby Stockyards City.

The land and the company itself are a package deal. In October, company officials told The Oklahoman they had seen declines in cattle numbers.