© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Osage Nation celebrates historic fee-to-trust signing

KOSU | By Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ),
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:15 AM CST
Chief Standing Bear of the Osage Nation signs the fee-to-trust agreement.
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Chief Standing Bear of the Osage Nation signs the fee-to-trust agreement.

Osage Nation citizens and representatives from the Bureau of Indian Affairs gathered in Pawhuska on Monday to sign in to place the second-largest acquisition of fee-to-trust land.

Renamed 'The Osage Nation Ranch,' the tribe now has concurrent jurisdiction over the 43,000-acre land–meaning the state has less control over how the land is used and reaffirming the tribe’s sovereign rights.

The acquisition started in 2016 after the tribe purchased the land from television star Ted Turner. After a tedious back and forth with the federal government, eight years later, it belongs to the Osage Nation once again.

Infographic showing the Osage Nation's battle timeline for the Osage Nation Ranch
Sarah Liese
/
KOSU
Infographic showing the Osage Nation's battle timeline for the Osage Nation Ranch

According to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, the journey to get here was an emotional one.

“It overwhelmed me, and so here we are now,” he said. “This is the guarantee that this property is going to stay with us.”

Currently, the ranch is home to a meat-processing plant, bison, cattle, land grazing and oil extraction. The tribe plans to expand these sectors and bring new projects to the land.

“This is your land, and your children's land, and your grandchildren's land,” Standing Bear said, in a message to Osage citizens earlier this year. “And there's no loans on it, and there's no mortgage on it, and that is not going to happen. We're not giving this land up again. We were pushed into that before, but we want to acquire more, and we want to do this again. But land is very expensive.”

Sign up for The KOSU Daily newsletter!

Get the latest Oklahoma news in your inbox every weekday morning.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Osage NationIndigenous peoplestribal sovereignty
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ) covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum (ᏧᏟ)
Sarah Liese (Twilla)
Sarah Liese (Twilla) reports on Indigenous Affairs for KOSU.
See stories by Sarah Liese (Twilla)
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content