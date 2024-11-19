Osage Nation celebrates historic fee-to-trust signing

Renamed 'The Osage Nation Ranch,' the tribe now has concurrent jurisdiction over the 43,000-acre land–meaning the state has less control over how the land is used and reaffirming the tribe’s sovereign rights.

The acquisition started in 2016 after the tribe purchased the land from television star Ted Turner. After a tedious back and forth with the federal government, eight years later, it belongs to the Osage Nation once again.

Sarah Liese / KOSU Infographic showing the Osage Nation's battle timeline for the Osage Nation Ranch

According to Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear, the journey to get here was an emotional one.

“It overwhelmed me, and so here we are now,” he said. “This is the guarantee that this property is going to stay with us.”

Currently, the ranch is home to a meat-processing plant, bison, cattle, land grazing and oil extraction. The tribe plans to expand these sectors and bring new projects to the land.