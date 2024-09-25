© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reports having heart surgery

KOSU | By Lionel Ramos
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:55 AM CDT
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks in support of a grocery tax cut at a bill signing ceremony Feb. 27, 2024, in a ceremonial room inside the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Lionel Ramos
/
KOSU
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks at the Oklahoma State Capitol in February 2024.

A routine doctor’s visit for Gov. Kevin Stitt late last week led to the discovery of a significant blockage in one of his arteries.

Stitt’s Director of Communications, Abegail Cave said the 51-year-old Republican governor had surgery on Friday to repair the artery.

Cave said the governor had a stent put in to repair the damage he sustained from a significant blockage in a main artery.” A stent is basically a small tube surgically inserted into a blood vessel to help it clear an obstruction and heal.

Cave said the governor is doing well and has returned to the office.

Here is the full statement, shared by Cave via text message:

“After a routine checkup, doctors discovered that Governor Stitt had a significant blockage in a main artery. He underwent intravenous surgery on Friday where the doctors repaired the blockage with a stent. Governor Stitt is doing well and has returned to the office. He wants to encourage all Oklahomans to ensure they are getting regular checkups and to make sure they are eating healthy and exercising. He also wants to give a huge thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Oklahoma Heart Hospital South for their great care and expertise.”

Tags
Local News Kevin Stitt
Lionel Ramos
Lionel Ramos covers state government at KOSU. He joined the station in January 2024.
See stories by Lionel Ramos
