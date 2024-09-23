Oklahoma candidates can use campaign funds to pay for child, elder care

Earlier this month, Garvin got a solution to her question. The Oklahoma Ethics Commission issued an advisory permitting candidates who are primary caregivers to use campaign funds to pay for care of dependents such as children, people with disabilities or elderly relatives.

Oklahoma has joined 33 other states in defining caregiving expenses as “ordinary and necessary campaign expenses,” instead of “personal use” expenses.

Garvin requested the opinion in 2023 while partnering with The Vote Mama Foundation, an organization working on authorizing the same measure in all states. When Garvin campaigned for office, she had two children at home. Garvin said she had a support system while she had to campaign, and she wondered how many people didn’t pursue their political goals because they could not afford caretaking expenses.

“These things matter,” Garvin said. “ This is just real life. Aging is a part of life. Childbirth is a part of life, and we have a strong legislative body who's really supporting that. I think that it's trickling down into our agencies, like the Ethics Commission.”

Garvin said this initiative is bipartisan because it’s an issue that can affect any person regardless of their political party. She added that caregiving responsibilities should not be a barrier to political candidates running for office.

“I think that the narrative is shifting where we see conservatives realizing that we can't just be pro-birth, that we have to be pro-life,” Garvin said. “I think this is just another one of those pro-life topics for me.”