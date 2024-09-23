Disputed Oklahoma mental health decree secures preliminary approval

A consent decree requiring the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) to provide quicker, community-based restorative treatment to jail inmates received preliminary approval from a federal judge late last week.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell of Tulsa moved the motion forward following a recent revision to the decree by the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office.

The consent decree has been debated since it was first drafted. Before it even reached the judge’s review, Gov. Kevin Stitt and ODMHSAS Commissioner Allie Friesen held a preemptive meeting of the Contingency Review Board to discuss their concerns. The two said the decree will place undue and excessive expenses on the department and will infringe on its capabilities to sufficiently supply treatment.

The lawsuit at the core of the case, Briggs v. Slatton-Hodges , was filed against ODMHSAS last year. Plaintiffs argue hundreds of people who were ruled incompetent to stand trial have been left in jails across Oklahoma for inordinate amounts of time – all while waiting for the department to provide court-ordered treatment.

As the system currently stands, inmates deemed incompetent are taken under the custody of ODMHSAS and when a bed becomes available and are transported to the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita. But sometimes, the wait for transportation can last up to a year because of a lack of beds.

The consent decree will require that process to change. If the decree receives final approval, ODMHSAS will have 90 days to devise a plan about how to provide competency restoration treatment to inmates within three weeks of their rulings.

The plan would include outpatient community-based restoration programs in Tulsa, Oklahoma, McIntosh and Muskogee counties.

Outpatient community-based restoration treatment is not currently permitted under Oklahoma law, but the latest amendment to the consent decree requires the department to seek new legislation, or seek a change or clarification of the existing law, to make it possible.