Statewide initiative aims to increase Indigenous Oklahoma voters

The bi-annual tour will stop at tribal complexes and headquarters across the state to inform Native communities about voter registration and Native legislation.

The initiative’s highlight event will be a tribal sovereignty symposium and candidate forum taking place at Muscogee Nation’s Riverwind Spirit Casino in Tulsa. During the symposium tribal members can interact with candidates and learn more about policy and legislation that affect Native communities.

The tour will culminate in mass voter registration drives in both OKC and Tulsa. But there will be events from Miami to Anadarko over the two week tour.

The bi-partisan effort is meant to increase voter registration in Native communities. Oklahoma currently ranks 50th in voter turnout.

UINO leaders said in a news release that the number of issues facing Oklahomans related to education, health care and substance abuse could seem difficult.

"But registering to vote is a right,” said Ben Barnes, UINO Board Chairman. “We can impact taxation, our tribal compacts and tribal sovereignty when we vote, which helps all those issues that disproportionately affect Native Americans. Whether you are a young person or an elder, no matter your background or education, voting is something we can all do to uplift our communities, and it requires minimal effort."

See when the Warrior Up To Vote tour is at a tribal complex near you: