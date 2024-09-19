© 2024 KOSU
Oklahoma WIC program to switch formula brands in October

KOSU | By Luisa Clausen
Published September 19, 2024 at 4:20 AM CDT
The Oklahoma Women, Infants and Children Program is switching its infant formula starting in October.
After a 20-year contract with Gerber, the Oklahoma Women, Infants and Children Program is starting a new contract with Similac for baby formula. WIC only covers the cost of specific food items, including only one formula brand.

The decision comes after Gerber experienced a formula shortage over the past several months. Infants who were previously receiving the Gerber formula benefits will automatically be transitioned to the most comparable Similac formula beginning in October.

Laura Stout, WIC’s relations and information specialist, said the program is focused on helping families through the transition. She said formula ingredients follow FDA standards and are similar across different formula brands.

“They are similar as long as you're looking at the same kind of category of formula,” Stout said. “We do have a formula transition guide on our website that kind of walks families through how to slowly transition babies from one formula to another. “

Like Gerber, Similac will continue to offer milk-based, low-lactose and soy-based formula options. However, if a baby requires a medically indicated formula that has been formally requested by their healthcare provider and approved by Oklahoma WIC, they will not need to change formulas.

“We are here to support our families, and we're committed to helping all of our families through this transition,” Stout said. “If anyone on the program has a question, we are encouraging them to call their clinic, visit our website or reach out to us to get the information that they need.”

All Oklahoma WIC participants will be notified of the transition and can find more information on the contract formula change on WIC’s website.

