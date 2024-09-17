Oklahoma Election Board receives envelope containing suspicious white powder in the mail

Oklahoma Election Board spokesperson Misha Mohr said the envelope contained a document and a suspicious white powder.

“The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded — securing both the envelope and the State Election Board office until the Haz-mat Team could arrive,” Mohr said in a statement.

The Election Board’s office is located in the Oklahoma State Capitol Building.

Hazmat identified the white substance as flour. Mohr said the Highway Patrol took the envelope for further investigation, so she couldn’t share any details about the contents of the enclosed multipage document.

The Associated Press reports election officials in more than 15 states — including Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri — received similar packages on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials said it’s unclear whether all the packages came from the same sender, but the envelopes sent to election offices share similarities.