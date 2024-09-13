© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oklahoma State Fair requires chaperones for minors after 5 p.m.

KOSU | By Graycen Wheeler
Published September 13, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Oklahoma State Fair
/
Facebook photo

As the Oklahoma State Fair's first weekend gets underway, attendees should be aware of a big rule change. The fair’s new youth curfew comes after a young fairgoer shot a man during last year’s event.

Guns and knives are already prohibited at the fair. Now, organizers are working to make sure young people aren’t alone at the fair after sundown.

Fairgoers under 18 will need to have an adult over 25 with them after 5 p.m. It’s similar to a curfew implemented on the last day of the 2023 fair after the shooting.

Unaccompanied youths risk getting bounced from the fair before they can get their hands on a fried Oreo, a petting zoo animal or a ticket for the Ferris wheel.

The fair is open now in Oklahoma City and runs through Sep. 22.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News state fairsteenagersgun violence
Graycen Wheeler
Graycen Wheeler is a reporter covering water issues at KOSU as a corps member with Report for America.
See stories by Graycen Wheeler
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content