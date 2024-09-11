Jimcy McGirt appears in Seminole Court for arraignment

Jimcy McGirt

The charges brought against McGirt include a felony and two misdemeanors , all centered around his sex offender status . During the proceeding, Judge Barnes set a bond on two of the charges, both in the amount of 250,000.

According to Richard O’Carroll, McGirt’s attorney, his client won’t be going anywhere regardless of the bonds due to a detainer set on him by the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

A detainer is an order to hold someone in jail due to violating probation or a parole. McGirt was on supervised release through a federal Oklahoma court and violated the terms of this release by having charges filed against him.

“I've attempted to get the state to agree to pass this, to trail that,” O’Carroll said. “They wouldn't agree, so this is going to trial.”

O’Carroll says he and his client accept the interpretation of the charges against McGirt, and will move forward with a pending trial.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 15.