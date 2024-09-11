© 2024 KOSU
Blumert leaves post as Oklahoma County Commissioner to continue mental health care work

KOSU | By Sierra Pfeifer
Published September 11, 2024 at 5:10 AM CDT
Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert hosting a MAPS 4 mental health event. She resigned from her position Tuesday.
Oklahoma County Commissioner Carrie Blumert hosting a MAPS 4 mental health event. She resigned from her position Tuesday.

Carrie Blumert announced Tuesday she will be stepping down from her role as Oklahoma County Commissioner.

Blumert has represented Oklahoma County District 1 for the past six years. In that time, she helped secure MAPS4 funding for new crisis centers, an addiction treatment center and supportive housing for people living with mental illness. She also led the effort to build a new Behavioral Care Center next to the new Oklahoma County Jail.

Blumert’s last day in the job will be at the end of this month on Sept. 30. Then, she'll start a new position as CEO at Mental Health Association Oklahoma on Oct. 1.

“I am so proud of the work we have done as a community over the last 6 years,” Blumert said. “And I feel this is the next right step in my career and in my service to Oklahoma.”

In the announcement, Blumert called the MHA “the state’s premier boots-on-ground nonprofit whose expertise and work exist primarily at the intersection of mental illness and homelessness.”

“When I first filed for office back in 2017, my intent was to improve mental health care for Oklahomans,” Blumert said. “I am proud of the progress we have made through my work as Commissioner, and I look forward to continuing that work.”

Tags
Local News mental healthCarrie Blumert
Sierra Pfeifer
Sierra Pfeifer is a reporter covering mental health and addiction at KOSU. She joined KOSU in July 2024 as a corps member with Report for America, a GroundTruth initiative that places emerging journalists in newsrooms across the country.
