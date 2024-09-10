KOSU welcomes back Mairead Todd as Development Director

Mairead Todd rejoined the KOSU staff as the Development Director in August.

With more than 17 years of experience in the public media industry, she brings a combination of skills in audience research, digital fundraising, campaign strategy, and development management to her work at KOSU.

“KOSU supporters are our partners in producing the programming we all love. As our work has diversified to new platforms to meet the needs of audiences, we must also evolve how we partner with those audiences to fund the work,” KOSU executive director Rachel Hubbard said. “Mairead’s experience is perfect to help us grow together.”

Previously, Todd served as the Vice President of Development at OETA after a stint working at KOSU as the Membership Specialist from 2015 to 2022. She has also worked for the Public Broadcasting Service as Assistant Director of Research for PBS KIDS and Research Consultant for PBS Sponsorship and Sales.

“KOSU is an exceptional public media organization with a very bright future. I am honored to be part of a hard-working team of dedicated people who believe in the importance of local journalism and commitment to community.” Todd said. “KOSU is an invaluable asset for the state, and I cannot wait to help grow this amazing organization.”

Todd holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Media Arts degree from the University of Oklahoma and a Master’s of Arts in Communication degree from Syracuse University.

She was born and raised in Oklahoma City, and grew up listening to NPR and The Spy. Todd enjoys cooking, craft beer, crime/drama miniseries, yoga and hanging with her husband, son, and her two dogs — Jasper and Ramona.