KOSU promotes Jenny Mae Harms to Director of Donor Experience

Jenny Mae Harms has been named Director of Donor Experience at KOSU.

In her new role, she will focus on connecting KOSU supporters with the causes they care about most at the station, specializing in major gifts, capital gifts, planned giving, corporate partnerships, and foundation support.

“KOSU has become a leader in Oklahoma news and culture programming. We must continue to experiment to meet the needs of a constantly changing audience, but to do that we must partner with Oklahomans to make transformative gifts that fund that work,” KOSU executive director Rachel Hubbard said. “Jenny Mae believes in the mission of KOSU and will lead our progress as we continue this work.”

Harms joined KOSU in April 2010, starting her journey in underwriting sales, before taking on the role of Development Director in 2014.

The revenue that comes from membership is the largest source of support for KOSU’s work. As the station’s work has evolved to serve new audiences with more local news and cultural programming, new sources of revenue are required to continue and grow that expanded service. Harms’ new role will allow the station to better serve donors and diversify the fundraising base that supports the programming at KOSU.

"Working for KOSU and serving our communities for almost 15 years has been an incredible honor,” Harms said. “We are one of the few growing newsrooms in Oklahoma, providing Oklahomans greater access to essential information about the world around them. This important work is made possible by our generous donors who believe in and support KOSU and our work. Together, we're making a difference here in Oklahoma."

Harms is a proud graduate of Oklahoma State University and originally hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Outside of her professional life, she enjoys traveling, crappie fishing at Grand Lake, and cheering on her favorite football teams. Go Pokes! Go Chiefs! Harms is also deeply involved in supporting her two sons in their various endeavors.

For more information about major giving, contact her at [email protected] or call her at 405-896-4330.