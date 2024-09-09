Oklahoma tribal nations advise motorists of extra step for vehicle registration

Under the new ‘Mason Treat Act,’ newly purchased vehicles must begin a pre-registration process with Service Oklahoma within two days of the sale.

It used to be that vehicles had thirty days to be registered. Enrolled tribal citizens could do this with their respective nation and receive a tribal plate and tags.

Under the new law, though, newly purchased vehicles must begin a pre-registration process within two days of a sale. Paper tags are issued and must be replaced with a metal plate within 10 days.

Tribal nations advise their drivers to pick up those paper tags before registering with their tribal nation. Cherokee Nation tells its citizens that the new law adds an extra step. The tribe instructs citizens to complete their registration with the Cherokee Nation within 30 days.