Oklahoma State welcomes real-life Pistol Pete sculpture to Stillwater

The memory of Eaton riding his pony in the Cherokee Strip Days parade stuck with Holden, who went on to become a sculptor passionate about the West. He created three sculptures for OSU, including likenesses of Barry Sanders and T. Boone Pickens.

But Holden’s true passion was a sculpture of Eaton, meant to memorialize the old lawman on OSU’s campus. But halfway through finishing Eaton’s likeness, Holden died , leaving the piece of art unfinished. With the help of two good friends, John Rule and Paul Moore, Holden’s hard work was completed.

On Friday, Eaton’s statue was unveiled and officially dedicated. OSU President Kayse Shrum, OSU Foundation President Blaire Atkinson, singer and actor R.W. Hampton and members of Eaton’s family were in attendance at the monument’s dedication, including granddaughter Jewel Himes, grandson Dow Wise, and about 35 other family members.

The sculpture sits on horseback at the northeast side of Cowgirl Softball Stadium, welcoming visitors to campus.

Holden’s wife, Edna Mae, participated in the ceremony and said Holden spent years wishing he could work on this statue, and when the day finally came, he spent his days in bliss, doing exactly what he wanted to be doing. Although he couldn’t see the final result, she said he would be grateful to everyone who came together to make this happen.

“I think he would love it,” Edna Mae said. “And just think that he'd be relieved because he worked on it a long time. He would be very glad that we're finally here today.”

Anna Pope / KOSU John Rule looks at the monument of Frank Eaton in Harold Holden's studio.

Rule, who had been friends with Harold Holden for over 20 years, was present at the ceremony and said he was proud to bring closure to his friend’s career. Rule spent four months focusing on honoring Holden’s art.

“The work was there, but the finished work wasn't,” Rule said. “We tried to leave the parts that he had finished alone, so his hand was what you would see. Then we tried to just match his texture and we used his tools. It was comforting that we could do that.”

Rule knew the sculpture would be meaningful to the Holdens, OSU fans and Eaton’s family.

Eaton’s granddaughter Himes said the sculpture is the best piece of art to have honored her “granddad.” Himes visited the studio where the statue was created and bought a miniature replica from Edna Mae. Himes now displays the replica in her office and says it is another great way to think of Eaton.

“Granddad spent his entire life on a horse. He was riding horses in his 90s; he's just so comfortable at home on a horse,” Himes said. “ And the way he is imposed here shifted to the side, he's so comfortable looking on there. The level of detail is just amazing. It's an honor that he did it, to begin with. He's such a talented artist.”