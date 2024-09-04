© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Jimcy McGirt arrested in Seminole County for failing to notify law enforcement of move

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published September 4, 2024 at 4:30 AM CDT
Jimcy McGirt's headshot for Aug. 31 2024 and the Seminole County Jail
Website photo
/
Seminole County Jail
Jimcy McGirt's headshot for Aug. 31 2024 and the Seminole County Jail

The man behind the landmark McGirt v. Oklahoma decision was arrested on Saturday for “failure to appear for registration” of his sex offender status.

Jimcy McGirt is currently being held in Seminole County Jail.

First reported on by Fox25, an affidavit from the Seminole Nation Lighthorse police says McGirt approached two children on a playground within the Seminole Nation boundary.

The children stated McGirt asked them “personal questions” and pressed for their address. He also claimed he was the grandfather of country musician Reba McEntire.

When the responding officer investigated, McGirt was discovered living with his son, also within the Seminole Nation boundary.

McGirt, a Seminole Nation citizen, was initially registered in Hughes County with the Muscogee Creek Nation and the State of Oklahoma upon his release in May of this year.

He claims the relocation was temporary after his car broke down.

According to Oklahoma law, sex offenders must notify local law enforcement and their probation officers of a move after three days. McGirt failed to do either.

Local News McGirt v. OklahomaIndigenous peoples
Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
