Harold Holden's Frank Eaton sculpture ends its journey to Stillwater

Famed Oklahoma western artist Harold Holden’s final sculpture is making its final stop.

The piece, a 9-foot-tall towering portrayal of Frank Eaton on horseback, will soon be revealed on Oklahoma State University’s campus.

Eaton was a lawman from Perkins and became OSU’s mascot, Pistol Pete, in 1958. When he was five years old, Holden saw Eaton ride in the Cherokee Strip Parade in Enid. Decades later, Holden would aim to set that sight in metal.

Holden died in 2023, leaving the sculpture incomplete. But two of his friends and fellow artists finished the piece.

The monument of Eaton will be unveiled in a dedication ceremony outside Cowgirl Stadium on the university’s campus this Friday.

This is not the only sculpture Holden has made for the university. Holden’s monuments to Barry Sanders and Boone Pickens stand on campus, as does “We Will Remember,” a kneeling cowboy at the memorial for the 2001 OSU basketball plane crash.