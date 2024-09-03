KOSU was at the Cherokee National Holiday. Here's what our reporters heard

The 72nd Cherokee National Holiday kicked off on Friday in Tahlequah over the Labor Day weekend.

The three-day event draws an average of 160,000 visitors per year for what is considered the official Cherokee homecoming and reunion .

The celebration marks the signing of the Cherokee Constitution in 1839 , which brought two factions of Cherokee people together under one system after their forced removal and is meant to commemorate the unity of Cherokee leaders at the time.

This year’s theme, “ Weaving our Future ,” was designed by Cherokee National Treasure and artist Dan Mink . It is about the Cherokee tale of the water spider and showcases how all 450,000 Cherokee citizens weave together a positive future.

1 of 8 — chiefhoskinholiday1.jpeg Chief Hoskin giving the 72nd State of the Nation Address Sarah Liese / KOSU 2 of 8 — powwow2.jpeg Fancy shawl dancer prepares for the drum at Cherokee National Holiday inter-tribal powwow Sarah Liese / KOSU 3 of 8 — stickball2.jpeg Stickball players chasing one another at Cherokee National Holiday Sarah Liese / KOSU 4 of 8 — cherokeeyouthchoir.jpeg Cherokee Youth Choir sings a hymn at Cherokee National Holiday Sarah Liese / KOSU 5 of 8 — powwow Jingle dancers at Cherokee National Holiday inter-tribal powwow Sarah Liese / KOSU 6 of 8 — stickball.jpeg Players tackling each other in a game of stickball at Cherokee National Holiday Sarah Liese / KOSU 7 of 8 — powwow7.jpeg Fancy shawl dancer at Cherokee National Holiday inter-tribal powwow Sarah Liese / KOSU 8 of 8 — chiefhoskinholiday.jpeg Chief Hoskin throwing up the peace sign at the Cherokee National Holiday Sarah Liese / KOSU

The event featured the annual parade, craft vendors, art shows, traditional games, fellowship and an inter-tribal powwow.

At the State of the Nation Address on day two of the celebration, Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. revealed multiple future projects for the Cherokee Nation, including multi-million expansions in housing, infrastructure, business, education and healthcare.

Additionally, Hoskin addressed the tensions between the state government and the tribe , calling for strength and resilience among Cherokee people.

“In our time, with all the blessings we have, with all the progress we’ve made, with all the strength we’ve built up, with the wind at our back, let us feel that same sense of urgency,” Hoskin said during the address. “[Let us feel] that same unity and purpose and move boldly into this year.”