Native fashion store Indigichic pops up in Broken Arrow

First appearing in Tulsa last November, the store was so popular that it stayed open for months longer than anticipated. Now, the shop is popping up again at the Museum of Broken Arrow.

Osage, Otoe-Missouria and Pawnee co-founder and artist Jessica Harjo says as Indigichic’s popularity grows, so does their passion for creating.

“We’re also redefining fine art,” said Harjo. “And Native art is part of that conversation.”

According to Harjo, Inidgichic plans to open a full-time store. Their next appearance is set for later this year back in Tulsa.

The hand-tailored pieces are on display and for sale in the museum’s gallery. Anyone interested can visit the store until the end of July.