© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Native fashion store Indigichic pops up in Broken Arrow

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:44 AM CDT
Three mannequins are dressed in colorful clothes with a neon sign reading 'Indigichic' above.
c
/
Indigichic
Indigichic logo and clothes on display

Indigichic is a pop-up shop showcasing contemporary Native fashion curated by Native artists and designers representing 39 tribes in Oklahoma.

First appearing in Tulsa last November, the store was so popular that it stayed open for months longer than anticipated. Now, the shop is popping up again at the Museum of Broken Arrow.

Osage, Otoe-Missouria and Pawnee co-founder and artist Jessica Harjo says as Indigichic’s popularity grows, so does their passion for creating.

“We’re also redefining fine art,” said Harjo. “And Native art is part of that conversation.”

1 of 4  — 9832da_e91c9914a9de48a8b465774d9689a9f9~mv2.jpeg
2 of 4  — 9832da_5b150b3dfd474cdd9d4b71d47bb6937a~mv2.jpeg
3 of 4  — 9832da_4597dc209f4c4fe5a9edd28d1127c7ef~mv2.jpeg
4 of 4  — 9832da_4b56e9eff7f54affa73c6de125a36043~mv2.jpeg

According to Harjo, Inidgichic plans to open a full-time store. Their next appearance is set for later this year back in Tulsa.

The hand-tailored pieces are on display and for sale in the museum’s gallery. Anyone interested can visit the store until the end of July.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News fashionIndigenous peoples
Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content