Which vaccinations do your kids need for school in Oklahoma?

KOSU | By Anusha Fathepure
Published July 9, 2024 at 4:05 AM CDT
In this 2017 photo, captured inside a clinical setting, a health care provider was placing a bandage on the injection site of a child, who had just received a seasonal influenza vaccine.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

It may be summer break, but soon enough, Oklahoma students will be returning to school.

All children two months of age and older must present an immunization record or file for an exemption before they are allowed to attend child care or school in Oklahoma.

Here’s a list of vaccinations required in Oklahoma for each school grade.

Child Care

  • DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)
  • PCV (pneumococcal)
  • Hib (Haemophilus influenza type B)
  • MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)
  • IPV (polio)
  • Hep A (hepatitis A)
  • Hep B (hepatitis B)

Preschool

  • DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)
  • MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)
  • IPV (polio)
  • Hep A (hepatitis A)
  • Hep B (hepatitis B)

Kindergarten to 6th Grade

  • DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)
  • MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)
  • IPV (polio)
  • Hep A (hepatitis A)
  • Hep B (hepatitis B)

7th to 12th Grade

  • Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) 
  • DTaP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)
  • MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)
  • Varicella (chickenpox)
  • IPV (polio)
  • Hep A (hepatitis A)
  • Hep B (hepatitis B)

Children may be allowed to attend child care and school if they have received at least one dose of all required vaccines due for their age or grade, and the next doses are not yet due. They must complete the remaining doses on schedule.

If your child needs an immunization, reach out to your county health department or health care provider to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit OSDH’s website. For a more comprehensive childhood immunization schedule, visit this list from the CDC.

Tags
Local News Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH)vaccinationschildren's health
Anusha Fathepure
Anusha Fathepure is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.
See stories by Anusha Fathepure
