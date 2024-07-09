Arkansas racing commission issues state's final casino permit to Cherokee Nation Entertainment

The Arkansas Racing Commission awarded the state’s final casino license to Cherokee Nation Entertainment following years of court challenges that have delayed the process.

Although commissioners unanimously approved issuing the Pope County permit to the tribal business late last month, construction could again be halted if a ballot initiative to repeal casino gaming in the county is successful.

CNE President Mark Fulton said earlier this month that he expects the 18-month construction process will begin after 60 to 90 days of permitting and pre-construction work.

After Cherokee Nation Entertainment presented its proposal at Thursday’s meeting, commissioners scored the plan based on four areas — casino gaming experience, timeline for opening, financial stability and detailed summary of their proposal. Cherokee Nation Entertainment, the sole applicant considered, earned a cumulative score of 651 out of 700.

Cherokee Nation Entertainment officials described their organization as a “regional gaming powerhouse” with more than 30 years of experience. CNE, which generates about $1 billion in gross revenue, owns nine Cherokee Casinos in Oklahoma, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tulsa and the recently acquired Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Miss.

“We are grateful and will treat this as an honor, but also recognize the responsibility that comes along with it,” Cherokee Nation Entertainment CEO Chuck Garrett said.

This is the third time the commission has attempted to issue the state’s fourth license since voters approved casino gaming in 2018. The courts voided two previous versions of the Pope County casino license awarded to Gulfside Casino Partnership and Cherokee Nation Businesses/Legends Resort & Casino.

Following the resolution of the most recent court challenge, the racing commission approved new rules that allowed it to open a new application period in May. Gulfside and CNE were the only applicants, but commissioners rejected the former’s application because it lacked a requisite letter of support from local government.

Commission spokesman Scott Hardin said he isn’t aware of any incoming litigation that would again delay construction. With the commission’s approval Thursday, Cherokee Nation Entertainment can proceed immediately, though CNE officials indicated they need to obtain some remaining permits that could not be obtained without the license, Hardin said.

However, construction could be halted permanently if a ballot initiative to repeal authorization for a casino and casino gaming in Pope County and to require a local option vote for any future potential casino locations is successful.

The effort is led by ballot question committee Local Voters in Charge who has until July 5 to collect 90,704 signatures from registered voters to qualify for a statewide vote on the Nov. 5 general election ballot.

The proposed measure is opposed by a ballot question committee called Investing in Arkansas. According to paperwork filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission, the group “will advocate for the protection of Arkansas Amendment 100” and promote continued investments and economic development benefits provided because of the amendment.

Voters first approved the operation of four Arkansas casinos in 2018 with the passage of Amendment 100 to the state Constitution. The first two casinos were written into the amendment: the existing racetracks in West Memphis (Southland) and Hot Springs (Oaklawn).

The third license was issued quickly and without controversy in Jefferson County due to local support for the Quapaw Nation, which opened Saracen Casino Resort in Pine Bluff.

The Pope County license has been unique with local efforts opposing the casino and multiple casino operators vying for the license.

“Everybody meant well in Pope County, and I think they conducted themselves very, very well and we appreciate that,” Commission Chairman Alex Lieblong said Thursday. “I don’t fault anybody on this commission that politics one way or another for Amendment 100. We were just bystanders. We appreciate your patience with us.”

CNE officials told commissioners Thursday that they’ve purchased 325 acres northeast of Russellville for the construction of Legends Resort & Casino, a 50,000-square-foot facility that will include 1,200 slot machines, a 200-room hotel, 15,000-square-foot multipurpose space and an outdoor concert venue that can seat 5,000.

The $300-million investment is expected to have a $5 billion economic impact on Arkansas during the first decade through the creation of thousands of jobs and tax revenue, according to a press release.

CNE has a $38.8 million economic development agreement that will be distributed to Pope County. The agreement also calls for an annual $2.1 million contribution to a charitable foundation and the Russellville Economic Development Alliance, according to the release.

Oklahoma Voice is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Oklahoma Voice maintains editorial independence.

