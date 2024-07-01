Nonprofit Homeless Alliance asks public for help amid heat wave

Oklahoma summers are hot and likely to get hotter. For those living outside, this can be dangerous and even deadly.

The Oklahoma City nonprofit the Homeless Alliance operates a day shelter seven days a week. There people can shower, eat, use the internet and escape the summer heat.

Meghan Mueller, CEO of the Homeless Alliance, said for many people, concern for the homeless community becomes front of mind when it’s really cold outside.

“But not all of us jump there in times of extreme heat, but really, the heat can be just as dangerous if not more so than extreme cold,” she said.

Mueller said the Homeless Alliance has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people accessing resources at the day shelter as temperatures have risen. In the spring she estimated 250-300 people accessed the shelter daily and now between 350-400 check in each day.

Mueller said the Homeless Alliance received a large sunscreen donation so they can provide everyone sunscreen who needs it.

However, she said the nonprofit still needs donations of bug spray, ChapStick with sunscreen, aloe vera, Tylenol and Benadryl to help their unhoused neighbors more safely make it through the summer.

The Homeless Alliance accepts donations at its front desk Monday through Friday, and the public can find more information about the organization on the nonprofit’s website.