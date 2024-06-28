Oklahoma Broadband Office opens another round of broadband grants

During this cycle of broadband project grants, $159 million in federal funds are available for internet service providers.

The funds are through the American Rescue Plan Act’s Capital Project Fund, one of three broadband infrastructure grant programs the Oklahoma Broadband Office is to administer.

As of late 2023, roughly 728,000 Oklahomans did not have dependable internet access. This comes after the state broadband governing board approved 142 grants totaling $374 million for internet projects in all counties in the state.

Mike Sanders, executive director of the Oklahoma Broadband Office, said thousands of Oklahomans have been without internet connectivity for too long and the office is working to bridge that gap.

“The response from our first program exceeded our expectations, so we’re looking forward to building on that momentum,” Sanders said.

The Oklahoma Broadband Office’s official goal is to make sure 95% of the state has internet access in four years. Service providers can submit proposals on the Oklahoma Broadband Office’s website until July 8.