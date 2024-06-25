KOSU's Lionel Ramos selected for National Press Foundation fellowship

KOSU’s state government reporter Lionel Ramos is among 34 journalists selected for the National Press Foundation’s 2024 Elections Journalism Fellowship.

The reporters come from a wide array of nonprofit, local and national newsrooms across the country. Ramos is the only reporter from Oklahoma.

Fellows will explore covering elections in a way that avoids horse-race political coverage. The fellowship includes a three-day workshop in Detroit focusing on topics such as election infrastructure, voting rights and disinformation. It is sponsored by Arnold Ventures.

Ramos joined KOSU in January 2024 to lead state government coverage for Oklahoma’s public radio stations. His position is funded through a Corporation for Public Broadcasting grant, which aims to strengthen public media state government reporting.