Oklahoma-based Indigenous film 'Fancy Dance' gears up for Apple TV+ premiere

Filmed in Oklahoma, the film is yet another award-winning Indigenous creation taking center stage.

The motion picture tells the story of Jax Goodiron, who is caring for her sister’s niece, Roki, after her disappearance on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation.

The film brings to life the Cayuga language and tells a tale of survival through love and perseverance, while also highlighting the missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s issue through an Indigenous lens.

Indigenous filmmaker Erica Tremblay, a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, hopes her film will bring Native artists to the forefront.

“I hope that people will recognize the importance of our stories and will recognize the importance of having Native people tell our stories,” Tremblay said. “And also, I hope they just see how entertaining they are and how engaged you are when you watch them.”

The film will be available in select theaters on June 21 and will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on June 28.