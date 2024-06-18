Oklahoma Corporation Commission to consider historic OG&E rate hike

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission met Monday morning to hear public comments regarding Oklahoma Gas and Electric's request for a rate increase.

Various stakeholders, such as OG&E, Walmart Inc. and the Public Utility Division presented arguments to an administrative law judge. After the scheduled hearings, the judge will make a recommendation to three Corporation Commission members who will ultimately make the final decision.

OG&E is asking for a 6.6% rate increase. If approved, the average residential customer could pay as much as $19 more per month. This would be the third hike in customers’ bills since 2017.

The company originally sought a 13.85% increase but cut its request by more than half this week following a settlement between Corporation Commission’s Public Utility Division, the Oklahoma Attorney General, the Oklahoma Industrial Energy Consumers, Federal Executive Agencies, Association of Electric Cooperatives, OG&E Shareholders Association, Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma, CMC Steel and Walmart Inc.

AARP is one of the biggest opponents of the increase because it would increase financial stress for Oklahomans living on fixed incomes.

“Oklahomans should not have to choose between buying prescription drugs, putting food on the table, or keeping the lights on and staying warm,” according to an AARP press release.

While AARP did not sign the agreement, lowering the requested rate hike, they did not oppose it either.

The Corporation Commission will meet on Tuesday and Thursday for the final two hearings. The commissioners’ final decision has no set date.