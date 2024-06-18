© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Cherokee Nation voters reject constitutional convention

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published June 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
chief chuck hoskin and bryan warner
Re-Elect Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner
/
Facebook
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. speaks with a voter ahead of a Cherokee Nation election in 2023

With an overwhelming margin of “no,” Cherokee Nation citizens voted against a referendum calling for a constitutional convention.

According to the Cherokee Nation Election Commission, the unofficial count stands at 1,769 objections and 777 yes votes between all 51 precincts, including early and absentee voters.

If the referendum had passed, a special council would haveve been assembled later this year to review the Cherokee Constitution and potentially amend and redraft the document. Tribal nation leaders are required to ask citizens to consider re-drafting every 20 years.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., several other Cherokee leaders and former constitution reframers had publicly expressed their plans to vote ‘no,’ on the question leading up to the election.

The Cherokee Nation Constitution, ratified in 1839, was last amended in 2003.

Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
