© 2024 KOSU
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Indigenous filmmaker brings documentary about Oklahoma pollution to film festival

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published June 12, 2024 at 5:00 AM CDT
Cherokee elder Rebecca Jim stands in the murky blue waters of Tar Creek
Loren Waters
/
Loren Kasey Waters
Rebecca Jim dps her hand in Tar Creek

The deadCenter Film Festival took place in Downtown Oklahoma City last weekend. More than 150 films screened at the festival, and many were Indigenous-centered, including one that covers a prominent tribal issue in northeast Oklahoma.

Meet Me at The Creek,” directed by Cherokee and Kiowa filmmaker Loren Waters, documents the work of Cherokee elder Rebecca Jim, who lives alongside the infamous Tar Creek Superfund site. Jim strives to bring awareness to the toxic metals that pollute the water in hopes it may one day be clean again.

The film tells the story of this fight and its link with the Indigenous communities surrounding the area, who have lived alongside the creek for decades.

Waters said she wants her documentary to let people know there is still hope.

“It gives people an opportunity to see a piece of Oklahoma and what people are working on that’s two hours away,” Waters said. “But it’s still just as important because everything is connected.”

More information and a list of future screenings for the film can be found on Waters's website.

* indicates required
Tags
Local News Indigenous peoplesdeadCENTER Film FestivalTar Creekfilm
Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum
You make KOSU possible.
KOSU is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.
Donate Now
Related Content