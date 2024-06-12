Indigenous filmmaker brings documentary about Oklahoma pollution to film festival

“Meet Me at The Creek,” directed by Cherokee and Kiowa filmmaker Loren Waters, documents the work of Cherokee elder Rebecca Jim, who lives alongside the infamous Tar Creek Superfund site. Jim strives to bring awareness to the toxic metals that pollute the water in hopes it may one day be clean again.

The film tells the story of this fight and its link with the Indigenous communities surrounding the area, who have lived alongside the creek for decades.

Waters said she wants her documentary to let people know there is still hope.

“It gives people an opportunity to see a piece of Oklahoma and what people are working on that’s two hours away,” Waters said. “But it’s still just as important because everything is connected.”

More information and a list of future screenings for the film can be found on Waters's website.