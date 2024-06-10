© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

New Cherokee Nation community center brings hope to small Oklahoma community

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT
An image of Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin addressing Kenwood residents at the grand opening of the Woody Hair Community Center
Cherokee Nation
/
Cherokee Nation Twitter
An image of Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin addressing Kenwood residents at the grand opening of the Woody Hair Community Center

Part of the Cherokee Nation reservation and 30 miles north of Tahlequah, Kenwood has a population of 904, and more than 500 of those residents are Indigenous.

The new community center replaces the original one, which was built in the 1970s.

Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin says the 10 million dollar investment is part of the tribe’s mission to keep even the smallest areas of the reservation prosperous.

“We mean to keep Cherokee Communities alive and thriving,” Hoskin said at the center's official opening. “That is the choice we're making today in the great community of Kenwood.”

Dawni Squirrel has lived in Kenwood her entire life. She says the new center is a monumental step for the community.

“It’s hard to almost take in,” Squirrel said. “I mean, I’m looking at it and it’s hard to believe this exists here now.”

Kenwood elder in a ribbon skirt overlooks new community center
Katie Hallum
/
KOSU
Kenwood elder overlooks new community center

The new center is over 33,000 square feet and will have wellness programs, an elder nutrition program, new playing fields and courts, school sporting events, a Head Start facility and areas for cultural games.

It’s part of a larger, 1.2 billion investment the Cherokee Nation had made to improve surrounding local communities.

Tags
Local News Indigenous peoplesCherokee Nationrural issues
Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
See stories by Katie Hallum
