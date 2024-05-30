OSU fraternity members plead guilty to placing dead longhorn on campus

Four fraternity members pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges after a dead longhorn was found on Oklahoma State University’s campus.

Bennett Fady, 20, Luke Ackerly, 19, Brody Shelby, 19, and Andrew King, 19, were charged with unlawful disposal of a carcass after placing a dead longhorn on the lawn of the FarmHouse fraternity on the morning of Dec. 1, a day before OSU was set to the play the University of Texas in the Big 12 Championship football game. The University of Texas’ mascot is a longhorn.

In a plea agreement with Payne County prosecutors, all four agreed to a one-year deferred sentence, which includes a $500 fine, 200 hours of community service, drug and alcohol evaluation, and a 1,000-word essay.

Police learned the longhorn came from a Noble County resident related to a Alpha Gamma Rho member. According to the fraternity member, the longhorn was already dead when it was taken by his fellow fraternity members.

According to necropsy results, the animal was already suffering from a natural disease before it had been dumped on campus.

The four men are former members of the Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, which was engaged in an ongoing “prank war” with FarmHouse, according to court records.

Alpha Gamma Rho announced in a statement the four charged in the incident have been suspended from the fraternity.

“Alpha Gamma Rho (AGR) is very concerned by the incident involving animal remains found outside a fraternity house at Oklahoma State University on December 1, 2023,” the Alpha Gamma Rho website read. “This conduct is inconsistent with our fraternity’s values. Alpha Gamma Rho does not condone this behavior.”