Indian Citizenship Act to be commemorated at First Americans Museum

RTNV / Rock The Native Vote Rock The Native vote and First American Museum flyer for the Indian Citizenship Act commemoration.

Rock The Native Vote, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing Indigenous voter turnout, commemorates the historic day with live music, food trucks and more at the First Americans Museum courtyard in Oklahoma City.

Comanche citizen and Rock The Native Vote director Ginny Underwood said the event is not a celebration — it’s a recognition.

“We've gone through generations of people who've endured atrocities and trauma to get us to where we are today,” Underwood said. “This is about our resiliency.”

She said attendees will have access to booths assisting those wanting to register to vote and to check their voter status.

Underwood said she hopes people will take advantage of this resource and exercise the right Indigenous people were granted 100 years ago.