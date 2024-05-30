© 2024 KOSU
Indigenous Affairs
KOSU is committed to being more reflective of the audiences we serve. In Oklahoma, having stories reported by Indigenous reporters for Native communities is imperative.

Indian Citizenship Act to be commemorated at First Americans Museum

KOSU | By Katie Hallum
Published May 30, 2024 at 5:10 AM CDT
Young boy holds up paper fan that says "Rock The Native Vote" and "Register To Vote"
June 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act. The law granted Indigenous Americans citizenship — and consequently — the right to vote.

Rock The Native vote and First American Museum flyer for the Indian Citizenship Act commemoration
Rock The Native Vote, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing Indigenous voter turnout, commemorates the historic day with live music, food trucks and more at the First Americans Museum courtyard in Oklahoma City.

Comanche citizen and Rock The Native Vote director Ginny Underwood said the event is not a celebration — it’s a recognition.

“We've gone through generations of people who've endured atrocities and trauma to get us to where we are today,” Underwood said. “This is about our resiliency.”

She said attendees will have access to booths assisting those wanting to register to vote and to check their voter status.

Underwood said she hopes people will take advantage of this resource and exercise the right Indigenous people were granted 100 years ago.

Tags
Local News Indigenous peoplesvoting
Katie Hallum
Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.
