KOSU welcomes Cait Kelley as news intern

KOSU is welcoming a new intern and voice to our airwaves.

Cait Kelley is a summer intern at KOSU through the Scripps Howard Fund summer internship program.

Kelley is originally from Northfield, Minnesota, but is currently based in Washington, D.C. and attends the University of Maryland as a journalism graduate student.

She is a fellow at the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. She loves the audio format and telling deeply reported stories that go beyond the headlines whenever she gets the chance.

We hope you'll join us in welcoming Cait to the KOSU team.