Council to consider new Thunder arena developments in downtown Oklahoma City

KOSU | By Anusha Fathepure
Published May 21, 2024 at 5:15 AM CDT
Ryan LaCroix
/
KOSU

Oklahoma City Council will consider a $900 million development agreement for the city’s new basketball arena on Tuesday.

The agreement will be made between Oklahoma City and PBC Sports and Entertainment, owners of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Oklahoma City Blue.

The new arena, which was approved by voters in December, will be funded by:

Within the agreement, the arena would be located at the site of the former Cox Convention Center. Approximately 1.4 acres of the site will be reserved for a potential future intercity transit hub.

The construction and design process will be a collaborative effort between the city and PBC Sports and Entertainment. They will work together to select the arena’s project consultant, engineer, architect, designer and other aspects of construction.

The new agreement is based on the original 2008 development agreement, which was used to improve the current arena and build the practice facility used by the Thunder.

The Thunder's 25-year commitment to stay in Oklahoma City will start when they move into the new arena. City officials estimate that will be in time for the 2028 season.

The city council will meet Tuesday to discuss the development agreement.

Anusha Fathepure
Anusha Fathepure is a summer intern at KOSU as part of the Inasmuch Foundation's Community Fellowship Class.
